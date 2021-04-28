HyperExchange (HX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.58 Million

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HyperExchange has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $122,547.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00061486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00276192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $566.08 or 0.01034046 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00026750 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.95 or 0.00714130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,794.06 or 1.00090561 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HyperExchange

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash.

HyperExchange Coin Trading

