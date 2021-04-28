IBM Retirement Fund Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,569,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

