IBM Retirement Fund Has $857,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $85.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average is $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

