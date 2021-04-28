IBM Retirement Fund Has $897,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $56.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

