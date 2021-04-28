IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $501,539,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $95,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,402,000 after purchasing an additional 423,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,429.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 380,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,241,000 after acquiring an additional 355,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW opened at $236.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.89 and its 200-day moving average is $215.02. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $173.06 and a 52-week high of $245.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WLTW. Truist raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.25.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

