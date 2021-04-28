IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,102 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day moving average is $91.80.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

