IBM Retirement Fund Sells 970 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $13,763,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLL. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $92.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.