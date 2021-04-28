iBTC (IBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $60.00

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 96.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. One iBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, iBTC has traded 55.2% higher against the dollar. iBTC has a total market capitalization of $54,804.87 and $60.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iBTC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00061021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.97 or 0.00273738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $568.52 or 0.01037672 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.64 or 0.00709363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,667.00 or 0.99779450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

iBTC Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io.

iBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.