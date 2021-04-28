Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,480 shares of company stock valued at $186,217,901. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $6.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $396.00. The company had a trading volume of 119,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,815. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.07. The firm has a market cap of $393.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $262.96 and a one year high of $392.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

