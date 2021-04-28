Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $6.46 on Wednesday, hitting $556.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,059. The company has a market capitalization of $109.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.78 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $511.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.90.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

