Icon Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,176,000 after acquiring an additional 67,078 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,612,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 69,841 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $94.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

