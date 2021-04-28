Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,233. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.93 and a fifty-two week high of $157.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

