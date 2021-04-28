Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 789 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.65. 342,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,971,782. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.90 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.24 and a 200 day moving average of $235.84. The stock has a market cap of $318.99 billion, a PE ratio of 102.56, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

