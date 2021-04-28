Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.9% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $7.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.97. 446,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,746,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.11 and its 200-day moving average is $168.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.