Idavoll Network (IDV) Market Capitalization Tops $29.74 Million

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $29.74 million and $752,986.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.37 or 0.00274091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $568.29 or 0.01029013 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.79 or 0.00713044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,248.56 or 1.00038969 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,571,208 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN.

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idavoll Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idavoll Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

