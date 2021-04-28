IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $240.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. IDEX traded as high as $228.01 and last traded at $227.36, with a volume of 1552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.19.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.71.

Get IDEX alerts:

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $6,141,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.78.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.