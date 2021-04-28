IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,943. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.42 and a 200-day moving average of $197.78. IDEX has a 12 month low of $141.86 and a 12 month high of $228.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on IEX. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.71.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.