IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $225.44, but opened at $237.04. IDEX shares last traded at $225.49, with a volume of 1,075 shares.

The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.71.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $17,178,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in IDEX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

