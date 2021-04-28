Ikena Oncology, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on May 5th (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology’s (NASDAQ:IKNA) quiet period will end on Wednesday, May 5th. Ikena Oncology had issued 7,812,500 shares in its initial public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IKNA shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

