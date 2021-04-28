Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.76.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.30. 11,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,158. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.66 and a 1 year high of $230.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.60. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

