Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,940 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.76.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $229.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.60. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.66 and a fifty-two week high of $230.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

