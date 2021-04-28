Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illumina were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,716,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Cowen lifted their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.95.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $413.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $403.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 95.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

