Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $8.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $405.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,176. The business has a fifty day moving average of $403.32 and a 200-day moving average of $378.93. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.