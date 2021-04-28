IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the March 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of IMAC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. 1,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. IMAC has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get IMAC alerts:

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 48.78%.

In other IMAC news, COO Matthew C. Wallis sold 400,000 shares of IMAC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,751,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of IMAC from $3.10 to $2.35 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.