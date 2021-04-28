Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immuron stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Immuron at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRN opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Immuron has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84.

Immuron Company Profile

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops oral immunotherapy polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of infectious and immune modulated diseases in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Research and Development, and Hyperimmune Products.

