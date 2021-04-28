Imperial Oil (IMO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of C$0.46 per share for the quarter.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion.

IMO opened at C$32.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$14.86 and a 52 week high of C$32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.53 billion and a PE ratio of -12.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.78%.

IMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.08.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

