Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.97

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 1180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,357,000 after buying an additional 915,397 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 949,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 498,806 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1,401.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 504,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 470,809 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after buying an additional 436,794 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $6,227,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

