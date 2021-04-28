Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Issues Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

IBCP stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,150. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $509.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

