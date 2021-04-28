Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

NASDAQ IBCP traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,150. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $510.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.