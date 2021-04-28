Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.60

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

ISMAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.29.

About Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defense and telecom & media sectors.

