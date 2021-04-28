Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF) Short Interest Update

Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Input Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. 2,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,722. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. Input Capital has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.31.

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

