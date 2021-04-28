Insider Selling: 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $59.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after acquiring an additional 34,215 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

