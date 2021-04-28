Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Sells 1,277 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $43,456.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,907.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 77 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $2,581.81.

On Thursday, March 18th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $49,832.10.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGHT shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

