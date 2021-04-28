Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells 930 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,436.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Thursday, March 25th, Mark Riggs sold 2,235 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.24, for a total value of $548,111.40.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $243,333.09.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.18. 24,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,402. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.16. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of -127.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,560,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,243,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,375,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Coupa Software by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 459,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 336,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,042,000 after acquiring an additional 30,165 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.