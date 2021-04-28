Insider Selling: Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) CEO Sells 55,049 Shares of Stock

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 55,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $41,286.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,597.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 792,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,781. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.17.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

