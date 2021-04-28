Insider Selling: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) CEO Sells 101,878 Shares of Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of KEY traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,172,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174,330. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 394.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,034 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 162,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 309,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 85,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

