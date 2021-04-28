Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells 6,700 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.46, for a total transaction of $2,214,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $2,169,125.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $2,207,114.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 20,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.72, for a total value of $6,694,400.00.

ZM opened at $333.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.56. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.67 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a PE ratio of 427.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,237 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,006,000 after purchasing an additional 308,957 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,296,000 after purchasing an additional 616,991 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after buying an additional 1,351,878 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

