Insight Protocol (INX) Trading Down 51.3% This Week

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 51.3% against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $933,702.29 and $140,517.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00065605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00020007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.08 or 0.00865670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00064761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00096857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,373.27 or 0.08036411 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars.

