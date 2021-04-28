Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.92. Installed Building Products posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.46 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 83,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $132.07. 522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,923. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

