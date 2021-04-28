Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.38

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.38 and last traded at $96.17, with a volume of 1316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Get Integer alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.00.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.80 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,086,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Integer by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 930,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,530,000 after buying an additional 264,072 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,969,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,690,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,408,000 after buying an additional 140,934 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.