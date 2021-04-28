Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lifted by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.0% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $39,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $236.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

