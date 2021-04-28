Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.600-4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.50 billion-$72.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.19 billion.Intel also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.050-1.050 EPS.

INTC opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $236.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued an underperform rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

