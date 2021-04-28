Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Compass Point raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.76. 14,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,069. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.43. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $2,618,818.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $1,456,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,986,011 shares in the company, valued at $581,621,181.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,154,632 shares of company stock worth $85,554,117. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $998,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

