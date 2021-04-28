Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IFS. Scotiabank cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of IFS opened at $26.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 25.29. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $35.96.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $329.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. It provides current accounts, deposits, credit facilities, and loans; and annuities and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products.

