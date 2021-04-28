International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $13,712,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $12,708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 942,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,617,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RWT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

