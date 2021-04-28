International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 539 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $12,078,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 225,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 466,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

