International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 542 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USFD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,215,000 after purchasing an additional 276,308 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in US Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,807 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,100,000 after purchasing an additional 836,546 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in US Foods by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after purchasing an additional 229,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $86,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -63.89 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $275,087.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

