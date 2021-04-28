International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 112.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 27.7% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $84,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $4,638,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.50.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $423.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.27 and a 12 month high of $427.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.