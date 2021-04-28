International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,250,000 after acquiring an additional 308,272 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,122,000 after purchasing an additional 250,663 shares during the period. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 565,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,162 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 846,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,134,000 after purchasing an additional 170,886 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,128,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123,990 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND opened at $110.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.62. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $108.55 and a 12-month high of $113.22.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.