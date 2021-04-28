International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.64 Per Share

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 1.64 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63.

International Business Machines has increased its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years.

IBM opened at $142.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.69. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $144.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

